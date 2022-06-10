ASHTABULA — When schools, businesses and community organizations work together to support learning, everyone benefits — just ask the Lakeside High School Art Club and Molded Fiber Glass Co.
The LHS Art Club partnered with MFG to refurbish six sculptures that were manufactured at MFG’s Union City, Pennsylvania plant in the 1980s.
Last summer, Susan Keasling, MFG executive assistant, asked LHS art teacher, Anzietta DiPierro, if she knew of an artist or artists to do the job. DiPierro believed the students in the LHS Art Club could do the job.
Shortly after the 2021-22 school year started, the art students researched different artists. They then used aspects from famous artists to incorporate into the six sculptures.
Shortly thereafter, the students sketched and designed the first two sculptures — a turtle and a bird.
“It was clear at that time that the twice-a-month meetings were not going to be enough time,” DiPierro said.
Three sculptures were in need of repairs and students had to sand, wash, prime and paint each one.
The painting process began after consulting with employees at J&W Paint, who recommended the best paint for the project along with some tricks of the trade for cleaning and priming. The paint was mixed with primary colors red, yellow and blue, with black and white to tint and tone.
“It took six gallons of paint and a lot of mixing,” DiPierro said.
Students worked together all school year during lunch, after school and on days off — a total of 120-plus hours from September to May were spent on the MFG sculptures.
Students earned community service hours toward classes, lettering in art and garnered a fine arts seal for graduation.
“This was a rewarding project that I can come back and see for many years to come,” said Giuliano Kurtulaj, president of the LHS Art Club.
When it came time to move the sculptures, Bob Mills and his crew at MFG coordinated the logistics. MFG built carts to help maneuver the sculptures and get them in place for painting and loading.
LHS maintenance workers also helped with the move.
Two of the sculptures were too big to fit through the sculpture studio doors at LHS.
The Ashtabula Arts Center gave up studio space for two weeks to allow the students to paint the last two sculptures — a frog and a beaver.
During the last week of school, MFG invited the students to tour the company’s sculpture garden to see the sculptures and explain the thought process behind each sculpture, as well as the physical tasks involved in painting them.
The students provided a binder to MFG containing the research, inspiration and photographs of them working on the project.
MFG officials presented a $5,000 donation to the Art Club for their hard work and completing the project.
“Supporting the arts is a vital component for a healthy educational experience, for both students and the community,” said Richard Morrison, MFG Chairman of the Board. “The sculptures are visible as you drive by the Molded Fiber Glass plant on Wade Avenue.”
DiPierro said she hopes this cooperative project inspires more students to join LHS Art Club and to invoke support for public art within the school and community.
Ashtabula Area City Schools Superintendent, Mark Potts said he thinks community partnerships like this are fantastic.
“I would like to thank Mr. Morrison and our friends at MFG, as well as Mrs. DiPierro and the talented students that participated in this project,” he said. “It’s always great when our students can put their immense abilities on display.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.