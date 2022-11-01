KIRTLAND — The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded Lakeland Community College a $4.2 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to renovate the college’s Industrial Skills Training Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
The grant aims to boost manufacturing workforce training efforts and provide individuals with skills needed to fill a multitude of manufacturing jobs across northeast Ohio.
Renovating Lakeland’s Industrial Skills Training Center for Advanced Manufacturing will give students access to state-of-the-art resources and innovative training techniques to prepare them for the workforce.
“Ohio has a proud history of leading the country in manufacturing innovation. We’re building on that legacy by making new investments in Lakeland County Community College to train the next generation of Ohio advanced manufacturers,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said in a news release. “We know Ohio workers can compete with anyone in the world, and this will allow more Ohioans to build careers in good-paying jobs.”
College President Dr. Morris W. Beverage Jr., said Lakeland is a critical provider of education and job training in northeast Ohio.
“The funds awarded by EDA will have a tremendous impact not only for our students, but for our area employers,” he said. “Advanced manufacturing jobs are in high demand locally and expanding our training opportunities will prepare more students with the skills needed to fill these positions.”
The EDA investment will be matched with $3.1 million in local funds and is expected to create 300 jobs, retain 243 jobs and generate $5 million in private investment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.