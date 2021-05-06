ASHTABULA — Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey sent out 200 letters this week to residents who live on and near Walnut Boulevard. The letters tell of City Council’s desire to create a new lakefront residential zone to protect the view of Lake Erie.
In April, the city’s planning commissioners voted to recommend the language proposed for the new zoning district, called Lakefront Residential Zone, for the north side of Walnut Boulevard.
“The Planning Commission suggested adding language in the [current] legislation pertaining to landscaping to prevent large shrubs from potentially blocking the views of neighboring property,” City Manager Jim Timonere said.
A public hearing on the matter will be 6 p.m. June 7.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, council meetings are only accessible to the public via live stream on the City of Ashtabula’s website www.cityofashtabula.com, City of Ashtabula’s Facebook Page and aired on Spectrum Channel 1024. Questions from the public can be sent to Senskey at clerkofcouncil@ashtabulacity.com or any council member.
If approved by City Council, the following regulations will apply to all properties within the Lakefront Residential Zone:
1. No permanent or semi-permanent structure with a height greater than 3 feet from ground level may be constructed or located within 20 feet south of the top of the high bank.
2. No permanent or semi-permanent structure with a height greater than 6 feet from ground level may be constructed or located within 40 feet south of the top of the high bank.
3. Non-conforming permanent structures existing ... which are thereafter demolished or destroyed must be rebuilt within one year or the foregoing restrictions. If rebuilt within said year, the structures must be rebuilt in the same foot print and may not exceed their previous height.
4. Non-conforming semi-permanent structures existing ... which are thereafter demolished or destroyed may not be replaced or reconstructed within the foregoing construction limitation areas.
5. No permanent or semi-permanent structure that creates an unreasonable view obstruction may be constructed or erected within the Lakefront Residential Zone.
Ward 2 Councilman Calvin Crawford said he received a call from a Walnut Boulevard resident concerned his grandchildren won’t be allowed to erect tents in his backyard when they visit.
Timonere said some people are leaving tents up year-round, so that matter will be discussed further.
