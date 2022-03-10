ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Visitors to Lake Shore Park are reacting to the sad news of the recent death of a swan in the duck pond.
“We lost one two weeks ago,” said Peggy Davis, administrative assistant for the Ashtabula Township Park Commission. “We found her floating upside down under the bridge.”
Park officials don’t know what happened to the swan.
Davis said there were no marks on her body.
“We handed her over to Animal Control,” she said.
Ashtabula resident, Sherry Smith, who said she’s followed the journey of the cygnets, or baby mute swans, from when they hatched, said the death has made her very sad.
Amherst, N.Y. resident, Karen Peterson, has been staying with friends who live near Lake Shore Park.
“We noticed there is only one swan now at Lake Shore Park as we enjoy walking there everyday,” she said.
Davis said a lot of people travel to the park to see the swans.
“We were kind of shocked [at the death of the swan], as she was younger than the others,” she said. “We don’t know what happened.”
Park officials do not plan to replace the swan at this time.
Wendy Schick, of Ashtabula, has followed the swans since 2009 with her camera, taking hundreds of photographs.
With the help of her friend, Beverly Windle, of Ashtabula, she created a calendar with her photographs. The women have sold the calendars ever since, donating the proceeds to the Ashtabula Township Park Commission for the care of the swans.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the swans are a big tourist attraction at Lake Shore Park.
“It’s sad to hear that a swan has passed,” he said. “Very sad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.