ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The 19th Annual Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off kicks off today with live music all weekend, fireworks Saturday night and, of course, lots of barbecued ribs.
The festival begins at 4 p.m. and continues through Sunday with many national and local rib teams competing for awards, including best-tasting ribs, best sauce and people’s choice awards.
“We’ll have ribs and many other traditional fair foods sure to satisfy everyone’s taste buds,” said Peggy Davis, administrative assistant at the Ashtabula Township Park Commission. “We encourage people to come out and enjoy the food and Lake Shore Park, located on the shores of Lake Erie.”
It looks like Mother Nature is going to cooperate, as well. According to the National Weather Service, partly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s are predicted for the entire weekend.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Today, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
• Kidz Zone 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
• Live Music 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. by The Earthquakers
Saturday, Noon-10 p.m.
• Kidz Zone Noon-10:00 p.m.
• Live Music 1 p.m.-5 p.m. by Ernest T. Band
• Live Music 6 p.m. — 10 p.m. by Michelle Robinson
• Fireworks at dusk (rain date Sunday)
Sunday, Noon-8 p.m.
• Kidz Zone Noon-8 p.m.
• Live Music 1 p.m.-4 p.m. by Aftermath
• Classic Car Cruise 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Classic Car Cruise
• Live Music 5 p.m.-8 p.m. by Good Question
