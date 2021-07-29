Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off set for Sept. 17-19

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The 18th annual Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off returns Sept. 17-19 with live music all weekend, fireworks and lots of barbecued ribs. The burn-off was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival begins at 4 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday with many national and local rib teams competing for awards, including best-tasting ribs, best sauce and people’s choice awards.
“We’ll have ribs and many other traditional fair foods sure to satisfy everyone’s taste buds,” said Peggy Davis, administrative assistant at the Ashtabula Township Park Commission. “We encourage people to come out and enjoy the food and Lake Shore Park, located on the shores of Lake Erie.”
Ashtabula Township Trustee Bambi Paulchel said, it’s that area residents can get out and support the event this year.
“They put a lot of work into it,” she said. “It’s always a big success; I just hope the weather cooperates.”
A Classic Car Show will take place 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 19.
Several local bands have been booked to play at the event, including:
• The Earthquakers — 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17
• Michelle Robinson Band — 1-5 p.m. Sept. 18
• Country Redford — 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18
• Ernest T Band — 1-4 p.m. Sept. 19
• Good Question — 5-8 p.m. Sept. 19
Admission is free.
