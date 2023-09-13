ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Rib fans can ready their taste buds for the rib vendors scheduled to move into Lake Shore Park this weekend for the 20th annual Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off.
The Rib Shack, B.G.’s Old Town Barbecue, Austin Texas Lightning, After Hours and Swine Barbecue will fire up their grills starting Friday and continue all weekend for the three-day event, said Peggy Davis, Ashtabula Park Commission’s administrative assistant.
There will be a variety of live music performances during the Burn-Off, which draws as many as 25,000 people to the park over the weekend, Davis said.
“It’s pretty big,” she said. “We have straight on entertainment all weekend.”
New this year will be trivia contests with prizes and a best dressed country outfit contest.
The camaraderie with customers, visitors and the other ribbers is the highlight of the weekend, Davis said.
“Now let’s hope the weather clears,” she said.
The rib burn-off runs 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
A “Kidz Zone” amusement area will be open from 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Live music is scheduled for 6:30-10 p.m. with the Earthquakers getting the night rolling on Friday.
Tyler Reid is scheduled to play from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Just Lee from 4-6 p.m. and The Caliber Band to follow from 6-10 p.m.
Bobby Hayes & the H2O Band will perform 1-4 p.m. Sunday, with Good Question closing out the event from 5-8 p.m.
The Lakeshore Cruisers will host a car cruise 4-8 p.m. Sunday.
There is no entrance fee to attend the rib burn-off. The event is “just something for the community to enjoy” as summer draws to a close, said Brian Hubbard, an Ashtabula Township Park commissioner.
The commissioners plan to buy about 160 dozen ears of corn to sell over the weekend.
“All the money earned from selling corn and other parts of the party stays right with the event,” he said. “We put all the money back into the next year.”
