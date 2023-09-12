The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Lake and Geauga county sheriff’s offices, conducted a sex offender compliance operation in August in which four offenders were not in compliance, according to a press release.
As a result, three arrests were made for criminal violations, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The operation started on Aug. 1 and continued through Aug. 25.
During this time, officers conducted checks on 223 registered sex offenders in Lake and Geauga counties. Of those checked, 219 were found in compliance with federal and state sex offender laws.
According to the release, the primary goal of these operations is to make sure everyone required to register by law registered and in compliance with federal and state laws.
Historically, the national average compliance rate is around 80 percent, with Lake and Geauga counties finishing at 98 percent, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.