Lake Erie water levels continue to be well above average, but remain below record highs.
The lake’s water levels were 20 inches above average, according to information released on Friday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lake levels are still nine inches below the 2019 record highs.
In 2019 and 2020, high lake levels caused a number of issues. The city of Conneaut built a retaining wall to protect a building that draws the city’s drinking water from Lake Erie after other erosion protection measures proved inadequate.
Township parks in Saybrook and Geneva installed similar structures to stop erosion in 2020.
At Saybrook Township Park, large amounts of stone were installed as emergency erosion control.
“We had a huge breach in our erosion control, and it was causing the bank to slump, and we just had a real issue,” said Patricia Shells, chair of the Board of Park Commissioners. The park board spent the money on hand at the time. She said funds from a levy approved by voters earlier this year will be used to install additional stone along the park’s entire shoreline. An engineer’s estimate put the cost of constructing the erosion control on the east and west sections of the park’s shoreline at just under $650,000, Shells said. There will likely be additional costs associated with the project as well.
The park board has always tried to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money, Shells said.
“We haven’t had an additional levy in the 25 years I’ve been on the board,” she said. “We haven’t increased our millage in the same 25 years. I think one year we did a replacement instead of a renewal.”
Heavy rains have caused additional damage to the bank at the park, Shells said.
The fact that lake levels have gone down somewhat is a relief, but winter is approaching, which brings increased waves and other dangers, she said.
At Geneva Township Park, stone was installed along the shoreline on the western end of the park.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said a $535,000 grant has been secured to install erosion protection on the remaining 400 feet of shoreline at the park that has not been protected.
Erosion is an ongoing problem for lake-front communities, Bennett said.
Earlier this year, Geneva-on-the-Lake hosted a meeting with property owners in the village to discuss how comprehensive erosion protection could be accomplished for the entire village.
At that meeting, village officials proposed a solution similar to one built in Euclid, where lakefront property owners granted public access easements to their property directly adjacent to the waterfront, in exchange for public funding of erosion protection. In Euclid, paths were installed along the shoreline to create public access to Lake Erie.
Bennett said a request for grant funds for the project was turned down, but the village will continue to work on the project and apply for the next cycle of the grant.
“We’ll keep trying to get it and see what happens,” Bennet said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.