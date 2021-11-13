Lake Erie boating season is coming to an end

Area boating organizations indicate the COVID-19 pandemic continues to assist the boating industry.
“It was tremendous,” said Ron Rishavy, owner of Port Side Marine in Conneaut. “[With] COVID everyone wants to be out on the water,” he said.
Rishavy said boat repair was a huge business this year. He said many people took the old boat they hadn’t used for a while and fixed it. He said dock space in Conneaut was at a premium this year.
“We are still winterizing, but it [the season finalization[ is in the downhill. We probably have another two weeks,” he said.
A similar story was told by Sutherland Marine in Ashtabula.
“It went well. We are trying to wrap up the yard before winter sets in,” said owner Jim Brown.
Brown said the docks in Ashtabula were about the norm as far as usage for the 2021 season. He stopped short of saying the increased boating business was an on-going trend.
“I don’t think anybody has any idea for the future,” Brown said.
Brown said there were transient boaters this year, especially at Ashtabula Yacht Club.
He said a group called the Great Loopers had representatives in town this summer. The boaters spend long periods of time sailing from Florida, up the East Coast, through the St. Lawrence Seaway, the Great Lakes and then down the Mississippi or other rivers.
Brown said they have some very interesting stories and often take several years to complete their journey.
Area charter boat captains reported a fantastic walleye season with solid catches throughout the summer.
