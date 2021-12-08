'Lake Effect: Coming of Age in Ashtabula, Ohio' now available

Where am I from?
Where am I going?
How will I get there?
For people who have lived in a variety of places, the hardest question to answer is usually the first: where am I from?
The opposite is true of co-authors Bernadette Colicchio Dawson and Ted Dieffenbacher. They left Ashtabula as young adults, but they have no doubts about where they are from.
Although the book, available for $12.99 on Amazon, is a memoir of two people, the third “character” is Ashtabula itself, a Great Lakes port with a huge chemical industry and a spider web of railway tracks that partner with ships unloading iron ore and coal on the docks.
Everyone in Northeastern Ohio knows about Lake Effect snow. The kids love it. The adults hate it. It happens when cold air from Canada picks up Lake Erie water and dumps it as snow on the U.S. side of Lake Erie. Lake Effect the book portrays the emotional effect of growing up on a lake as large as a sea, a lake that was the compass and reference point for the co-authors throughout their coming-of-age years.
The two largest and most conspicuous ethnic groups in Ashtabula are Finnish (Ted) and Italian (Bernadette). She grew up in Swedetown, a neighborhood devoid of Swedes (but full of Italian immigrant families). Despite a German surname from his father, Ted grew up with an American-born mother whose first language was Finnish, but who, in keeping with the times, taught Ted and his five siblings no Finnish. Even so, his writing reflects many aspects of Finnish culture.
Told in 58 vignettes, alternating Ted-Bernadette-Ted-Bernadette, etc, the book is a glimpse not only into Ashtabula in the 1950s and 60s, but also into the lives of two kids who graduated high school together in the class of 1963. Not intended as good old days nostalgia, most vignettes offer a life lesson or a question for the reader to consider.
Ted’s vignettes take the reader to Good Kid I and Good Kid II (learning the hard way); to a sauna more traditional than Finland itself in Saturday Night Sauna; to trouble at the local country club in Here’s to You Mrs. Robinson; to multi-ethnic Ashtabula in Little Brown Girl; into the hold of a ship in Pinney Dock Stevedore; to Ashtabula via Kenya in Night Train to Mombasa; to a story of empathy in Becoming Lou Groza, and to Three Ways to Leave Ashtabula.
Bernadette, a devout Catholic, writes about a probing padre in Five Takes on Sex, Love, and Marriage; about her father, who operated a huge ore-unloading crane on the docks; about Italian summer kitchens in Swedetown; about her Italian immigrant mother’s unusual and memorable arrival in Ashtabula; about pasta, the key to a special someone’s heart; about marriage counseling, Italian style; and about little girls as flying angels at a Catholic festival.
The book occurs during the years of prosperity and industrial might, but even in their youth, the co-authors saw hints of the Rust Belt future: when Ted could no longer catch blue pike (now extinct), and when he and Bernadette drove past a stream that ran tri-color fluorescent yellow, orange and green on its way to Lake Erie.
The book is a memoir, but also a bit of social history as experienced through the hopes, dreams and experiences of two blue-collar kids who left Ashtabula in their mid-20s, but still follow its problems and progress as if they were still there.
