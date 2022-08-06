PAINESVILLE — During these dog days of summer, nothing hits the spot like a big bowl of ice cream.
But what Lake County Treasurer Mike Zuren and Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas propose to beat the heat could result in headaches, frostbite and even freezer burn!
The two men are taking it to the next level by holding an ice cream eating contest between themselves and for children from both counties.
The whipped cream will fly at noon Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Painesville Farmers Market and Job Fair at Veterans Park.
“You can cheer your county to victory while checking out the farmers’ market and job fair,” Zuren said.
CPs Cooler Homemade Ice Cream & Treats of Willowick will supply the cool treats.
Prior to the Thomas vs. Zuren competition, there will be a children’s contest limited to 10 children, with a goal of the fastest finish time. Each competitor will be given a large sundae to devour.
According to the Guinness World Records, the most ice cream eaten in 30 seconds using a teaspoon is held by Joel Hansen of Canada.
Hansen ate 16 ounces, or one pound, of butterscotch ice cream in 30 seconds on July 1, 2019.
Registration for the free event in Painesville begins at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11.
“Everyone knows I love ice cream,” Thomas said. “I am excited to be asked to compete with Treasurer Zuren and highlight the farmers market and job opportunities in northeast Ohio.”
The Painesville Farmers’ Market and Job Fair happens from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 11.
Thomas and Zuren are looking into hosting a similar competition to promote farmers and merchants in Ashtabula County. Details will be available soon.
