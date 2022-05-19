MADISON — The Lake County mobile food pantry is expanding its free, fresh produce to Lake County seniors through a weekly distribution in Madison.
Fresh produce distributions will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, starting June 7.
Through September, the food pantry will distribute food at Lake Erie Church, 2300 Hubbard Road on June 7, July 5, August 2, September 6.
In 2021, the Lake County mobile food pantry served 8,618 total people and distributed 388,440 pounds of food to residents in need.
Lifeline and Council on Aging fielded 3,000 phone calls for program reservations and the Lake County Volunteer Network donated more than 3,100 volunteer hours to keep the program operating smoothly.
Lake County seniors, ages 60 years and older, may register for June starting Monday for one pick-up per month.
Participants must certify annual gross household income is at or below $25,759 for a household of one and $34,839 for a household of two.
Pre-registration is required for the 75-95 spots available each week. To register for a pick-up, call Lifeline at 2-1-1 or the Council on Aging at 440-205-8111. Participants can call Laketran at 440-354-6100 to arrange a ride to pick up produce.
The program is a collaboration between Laketran, Lake County Commissioners Senior Services, Lake County Council on Aging, Lifeline and the Greater Cleveland Food bank. The agencies work together to secure food donations and each play a role in taking reservations, managing volunteers and distributing the food.
