PAINESVILLE — Police arrested a Lake County man Thursday night for the 2019 murder of Timothy E. Meola, owner of the former Guyreino’s Deli/Meola Catering on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula.
Demarco A. Jones, 20, of Willowick is being held without bond in the Lake County jail until his preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Lake County Juvenile Court.
Jones was 17 years old at the time of the incident, according to the Painesville Police Department.
Meola was 65 years old when he was found dead inside his Lake County home nearly three years ago.
Painesville police called Meola’s daughter, Miranda Meola, around 8 p.m. Thursday to give her the news of an arrest.
“It made me all nervous,” she said. “We want justice, but now we have to relive it.”
Miranda Meola reported her father missing shortly before noon on Sept. 7, 2019, when her father didn’t show up for a catering job and couldn’t be reached by phone.
She told the 911 dispatcher that she found the door to his Mentor Avenue home unlocked, security cameras knocked down, blood in her father’s bathroom and her father and his vehicle missing.
When police arrived at the home, they discovered Meola deceased upstairs.
A cause of death was never officially released, but the case was investigated as a homicide by Painesville police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
BCI processed evidence from Meola’s house and his vehicle, which was found three days later by maintenance workers at an Euclid apartment complex.
The Painesville Police Department, Painesville Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, never gave up and worked relentlessly to solve this case, according to press release sent Friday from the Painesville Police Department.
