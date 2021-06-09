Lake Avenue portion to be dedicated to Shelby

ASHTABULA — City Council approved an ordinance Monday night at a virtual Zoom meeting, dedicating a portion of Lake Avenue to the late Dr. Reginald W. Shelby, in recognition of his contributions to Ashtabula residents.
Shelby was 92 years old when he died in 2012 after many years of treating patients.
In May, Ashtabula residents Steve Sargent and Patrick Haywood asked council’s Community Development Committee to consider giving the stretch of Lake Avenue from Carpenter Road to West 32nd Street an honorary name, such as “Dr. Shelby Way.”
“It’s very common all over the country [to dedicate portions of roads to noteworthy people],” Sargent said. “Dr. Shelby’s office was in that area.”
City Manager Jim Timonere said the signs will be similar to the Urban Meyer signs posted at the city limits.
Born in Memphis, Tenn., Shelby moved to Ashtabula in 1958, and opened a private practice on Center Street. He ran a successful private practice and became chief of surgery at Ashtabula General Hospital. He also served as chief of the medical staff in 1970 and 1983, and retired in 1991.
Shelby was the president of the Ashtabula Medical Society. He was the original member of the Mental Health Services Board and medical director for the Ashtabula County Health Department.
In other business:
• Timonere reported the city’s summer street paving program is underway.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a partnership with Ashtabula County to apply for community housing impact and preservation program (CHIP) grant money with the Ohio Development Services Agency.
“We’ve been doing this partnership with the county and it’s worked out well,” Timonere said.
• Council authorized the city manager to enter into a $24,000 contract with Bissnuss Inc., of Canfield, for providing materials for two combination vent and flame arresters at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
• Council authorized the manager to enter into a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement with Ashtabula County Medical Center and Cleveland Dental Institute for a 75 percent tax abatement for 10 years for the expansion of a dental practice at 2203 Lake Ave., Ashtabula.
“Cleveland Dental is almost doubling their space,” Timonere said. “I’m excited to see this expansion.”
The next regular council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 21.
