ASHTABULA — The city is wrapping up its biggest summer street paving project, City Manager Jim Timonere reported at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The project — paving Lake Avenue from the bridge, where it intersects with West 19th Street and West Avenue, to West 9th Street by the new Circle K — had to wait until Aqua installed a new water line. Consequently, it’s the last paving project to be completed, he said.
“We have about two more weeks left of the project until they’re done,” Timonere said. “It’s been a long process and I look forward to wrapping it up.”
The Lake Avenue project cost the city about $295,000 and the remainder of the cost will be covered by two grants, a Community Development Block Grant and Ohio Public Works Commission Grant.
As for the final list of roads for the 2021 paving levy project, the city used a year-and-a-half of the 4-mill, five-year levy which generates about $750,000 a year.
Last year, the city only used levy money generated from the first half of the year — about $360,000. So this year, it had a little more than $1 million to spend on paving.
“Every dime that goes into the paving levy is spent on paving,” Timonere said.
For next year, the city is looking into the cost of paving a portion of Route 20, he said.
City Council President John Roskovics thanked the residents of the city for approving the paving levy.
Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio said when she first took office three years ago she received a lot of complaints about the city’s streets.
“Now it’s the [West Avenue] bike lane; I can’t go anywhere without complaints,” she said. “Are there any statistics on how many people use it?”
Timonere said he didn’t have a number, but the reason the lane on West Avenue is so wide is because it’s a bike and pedestrian lane. One solution is to pave a path along the grassy area for pedestrians and pave a thinner lane for bicycles, he said.
“People don’t like change,” he said, reminding council that Metroparks and the Ohio Department of Transportation held public hearings before creating the bike lane.
In other business
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines asked her fellow council members to give the Lift Bridge Community Association permission to place a historical marker at Point Park on Walnut Boulevard, noting the Ashtabula Harbor’s Underground Railroad history. The application will be sent to the National Park Service, asking to become part of the “Network of Freedom.” Council unanimously approved the request.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing Timonere to enter into contracts with the villages of Andover, Jefferson, Orwell and Roaming Shores to provide police dispatching services.
• Council approved an ordinance vacating the city’s interest in a portion of East 5th Street south of Lake Road, Route 531 south to East 6th Street and East of Paper Street, Maruba Avenue. Roskovics said it’s the triangle-shaped property across from the Crow’s Nest. A petition was filed on behalf of MK2 Properties, LLC, the own of the adjoining property.
• Timonere reminded residents trick-or-treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30.
City Council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in council chambers at the Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.