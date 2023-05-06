Doug Fender, warden of Lake Erie Correctional Institution, has been named Warden of the Year by the North American Association of Wardens and Superintendents, according to a press release from CoreCivic, which operates Lake Erie Correctional Institution.
He received the award at the NAAWS’s annual conference in late April.
According to the nominating documents presented to the NAAWS by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Fender has used creative measures to reduce violent incidents at the prison by 20 percent, and decreased staff vacancies by 70 percent and staff turnover by 25 percent.
Under Fender, the prison also started hosting graduation ceremonies for inmates who completed educational or vocational certificates
“Warden Fender is such a charismatic leader with an outlook and approachable personality that are magnetic to those on his team,” Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith said . “The pride that he has in his staff is contagious, and he takes every opportunity to boast about the employees at the Lake Erie Correctional Institution (LaECI).”
Fender took over at LAECI in early 2019.
“Doug Fender is very deserving of this very prestigious national award. He consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership and does so with professionalism, respect, integrity, duty, and excellence for his staff and for those individuals that have been entrusted to our care,” said Patrick Swindle, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer for CoreCivic. “CoreCivic is extremely grateful for our long-standing partnership with ODRC, and especially honored to have one of our wardens to be the first NAAWS Warden of the Year recipient that was nominated by a state partner.”
Fender was Ohio’s Warden of the Year for 2022.
After receiving that award, Fender praised his staff for their hard work.
“They’re the ones that truly deserve the award,” he said after receiving the state Warden of the Year award. “They make me look good, I’m just the one that gets to receive the benefit of how they make me look.”
Fender could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.