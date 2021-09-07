As the summer winds to a close tourists and area residents tried to squeeze the last ounce of summer on Monday.
Labor Day provided time off from work to eat out with friends and family, swim in Lake Erie or check out a concert.
With just over two weeks left in summer the traditional close of the season was celebrated throughout the county.
As area businesses got a grip on the summer season, Labor Day provided evidence that fall is just around the corner.
“It has been pretty good,” said Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett. He said help has been hard to find for area businesses that led to a reduction in hours at many operations on the Strip.
Bennett said area businesses struggled with the labor issues and some rainy periods but generally have had a good season. He said nearly 100 seasonal workers from Europe were not able to apply for visas which affected some of the larger tourism businesses on the Strip.
“We are hoping next year everything is back to normal,” he said.
Geneva-on-the-Lake merchants will have one big hurrah this week as Thunder on the Strip rolls into town on Thursday. Bennett said vendors will start setting up on Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for the large motorcycle event.
Labor Day was a transition day for many as fully packed motorhomes could be seen leaving Indian Trails Campground on Monday morning while Love’s Truck Stop in Conneaut was jammed with cars looking for gas and a snack.
In Conneaut numerous wind surfers took advantage of the brisk breeze to get some action in Conneaut Harbor. The Breakwall BBQ was busy as people gathered in the outdoor seating for a late summer lunch.
Brandon Hart, co-owner of Harbor Yak with his wife Alexa, said there were some struggles with patches of weird weather this summer but overall it was a good season.
Hart said there were a lot of boats and kayaks on the river this year. He said there was a lot of out of town business as well.
The varied nature of the weather made scheduling a challenge as rain might occur five miles away with perfect weather in Ashtabula Harbor.
Other than Mother Nature Hart said business “has been great.”
“We are seeing a lot of people from outside the area,” Hart said. He said word of mouth has been active in drawing people to the kayak and paddle board rental business on the east side of the Ashtabula River.
The weather will go a long way in determining how long Harbor Yak stays open. “We will be open as long as we have reservations,” Hart said.
October usually draws the season to a close because of the wide variations in wind and temperature. Last year allowed for a little more flexibility, Hart said.
“Last year we were open for two days in November,” he said.
At Lake Shore Park a few people were getting a tan as temperatures hovered in the low 70s with a brisk breeze.
“It has been [a] pretty good [summer]. We have a couple hundred on a regular weekend,” said lifeguard Bob Ward. He said there have been 50 people a day at the beach on weekdays as well.
Tricia and Kenny Swanson, both of Austintown, are regular visitors to Lake Shore Park and said they see a lot of traffic heading north to Ashtabula on Route 11.
“They come from Pittsburgh, Sharon, Erie,” Kenny Swanson said.
Ward said he has seen a lot of out of town visitors as shown by their out of state license plates. “There was one from Alaska last week,” he said.
