ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — People sat on lawn chairs, cooked lunch or played games celebrating Labor Day as the catchy “Route 66” resonated throughout Lake Shore Park on Monday afternoon as the Blues Project performed.
The Blues Project has been performing area events for 35 years, donating much money to area charities and annually celebrating the working man at a Labor Day concert.
“We are back with our annual Labor Day Concert,” said Jim Fuller who is singer and one of the organizers of the group.
“We are here in honor of you, the workingman of Ashtabula County,” Fuller said as he congratulated the crowd that was already starting to grow in early afternoon.
“That’s what makes this country great,” Fuller said of the men and women who work daily without great fanfare or high wages.
Fuller said he was happy to see all the people enjoying their Labor Day with family and friends. “We are happy to see all you families out here,” he said.
Teresa and Dave Allen, both of Williamsfield Township, picked a sunny spot to check out the music. “We are kind of hanging out enjoying the music,” he said.
Dave Allen said the couple enjoys live music and the pandemic made live acts hard, or impossible, to find. “We enjoy any type of music played well,” he said.
The lower pavilion was filled with people cooking lunch, playing cornhole and swinging on the swings under blue skies with large puffy clouds.
Swimmers were harder to come by as a brisk breeze was coming off the lake tended to keep people out of the water, but there were a few brave souls diving into the waves.
The park will continue to be busy throughout September as a craft festival is scheduled for next weekend at the park and a patriotic 911 program is planned for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The park’s annual Rib Burn Off is scheduled for Sept. 17, 18 and 19 with local and national vendors on hand and corn on the cob served off the grill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.