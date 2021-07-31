Kujala reflects on time at Geneva Area City Schools

GENEVA — As an elementary school student, Eric Kujala walked past the Geneva Area City Schools board office on his way to school every day. On Friday, Kujala retired from his position as superintendent of the district after occupying that office for the last six years.
Kujala graduated from Geneva High School and worked in the district as a teacher, principal and eventually superintendent.
The Geneva Area City Schools went through a number of ups and downs in his time with the district, from steep cuts after voters rejected a new levy, to working with residents to pass an income tax levy, the first new funds for the district in decades, to the COVID-19 pandemic turning what was supposed to be a short shut down into an early end to in-person learning.
Kujala said enacting the cuts to services in 2018 were some of the most difficult days he spent in the district. The cuts had profound impacts on students and staff.
“When we had to go through reductions, that was probably the most difficult thing that I’ve had to do in my entire career, because you just realize the tremendous impact that it has, in a negative way,” Kujala said.
In May 2018, voters in the district approved a 1.25 percent, 10 year income tax for the district’s current operating expenses, according to county records.
“That was really important to the district, because we knew that would give us some financial stability moving forward,” Kujala said. “It was something difficult for the community to support, but luckily we found enough support there. That 10-year period is something that definitely will help us, and will help the new person coming in to have the operating funds that are necessary.”
Funding from the income tax allowed the district to begin the process of reversing cuts made after previous levies failed.
Kujala also oversaw the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we closed in March of 2020, I really thought we’d be closed for a couple weeks,” he said. “I thought it was a way to keep a lot of the people that wanted to go on spring break and travel home and I figured we would be back. Boy was I wrong.”
The district had to decide on a plan, keep students and families informed and continue to educate students, Kujala said. He compared the process to trying to build an airplane in mid-air.
The district accelerated its plans to get a laptop for every student, but the laptops the district ordered were stuck on a ship and were not allowed to be brought into the country, Kujala said.
“Then we were back to square one,” he said.
Kujala said he is proud of how the staff and students responded to the adversity the district has faced in recent years. The district is moving in the right direction, he said.
Improving the district’s ability to provide technology tools to students was one thing Kujala was particularly proud of.
“We had planned that to be a three-year initiative, but due to the pandemic, we basically fast forwarded, so that we could get three years accomplished very quickly,” Kujala said. “I think that’s a good thing, and that only helps the district moving forward.”
The increased access to technology for students was part of the district’s strategic plan, which was a major project Kujala undertook as superintendent.
Terri Hrina-Treharn will take over as superintendent.
“I’ve had a chance to work with her over the last few weeks,” Kujala said. “I think she will bring a new energy to the district. She has a very strong academic background, and I think from her previous position as an assistant superintendent and curriculum director, I think she’ll bring her own elements that I think will be positive towards the educational growth and academic growth here.”
Kujala said having a chance to lead the district was surreal.
“It’s really a dream come true to be a young student, growing up, going to Geneva Elementary, graduating from Geneva, coming back as a teacher and a principal, and then coming full circle and ending my career as a superintendent,” Kujala said. “It definitely completed my career in the most positive way I can think.”
