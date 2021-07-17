KSUA plans for in-person return

ASHTABULA — As Kent State University at Ashtabula continues to plan for the 2021 fall semester, college officials expect many aspects of university life to be very close to pre-pandemic normal with plenty of in-person classes and engaging activities.
Classes begin Aug. 26.
Kent State’s decisions for fall are guided by what is best for the health and safety of the entire university community, according to Dean Susan Stocker.
“I am excited to welcome students back to campus for in-person learning. We will continue to have some remote learning offerings but we pride ourselves on the in-person interactions students have on our campus with our faculty, staff and other students,” she said. “So much of the learning experience on campus takes place outside of the classroom.”
University officials expect classes and classrooms to be full, with a large percentage of courses that are traditionally offered in person returning to in-person instruction. For those who are more comfortable with remote courses, this format remains available for many courses. KSU will offer a mix of online and in-person classes.
It is not too late to register for fall classes. Kent State Ashtabula offers many degrees that are in high demand fields such as Information Technology, Respiratory Therapy and Nursing.
“The timing is right to learn a skill set that will provide you with a higher quality of life,” Stocker said. “We are in the process of developing shorter paths to careers — you can take a course or a few courses and then continue to stack those on each other to earn a certificate or other industry recognized credential. Those can transition then into associate and bachelor’s degree programs.”
Often times, parents and students think they can’t afford a college education, she said.
“With scholarships and other types of financial support, you can’t afford not to attend,” Stocker said. “Kent State Ashtabula provides an affordable and accessible option for students to get the knowledge, skills and training needed to embark on a successful career — and not be burden with mounds of debt.”
As for the university’s protocol for COVID-19, Kent State Ashtabula continues to adhere to the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as interpreted by local health officials. Following this guidance, classroom seating for students will be three feet apart for fall semester, provided the number of cases of COVID-19 remain low. The university will continue to follow the safety guidelines of the CDC and the state.
While the three-foot distance guideline does not allow all in-person classes to resume at full capacity, KSU Ashtabula’s in-classroom capacity has significantly increased from the spring semester and the number of courses offered in-person is nearing pre-pandemic levels.
Some academic programs have more in-person classroom capacity than others. This depends largely on the facilities available for classroom use, the curriculum of the program and the availability of instructors to teach in-person.
“We continue to work with academic departments to increase the number of in-person classes and experiences by adding additional instructors and further maximizing the use of space,” Stocker said.
For added safety in the classroom, the university is installing needlepoint bipolar ionization units to enhance air purification and filtration in all academic buildings. These units will help us to provide an added layer of defense against airborne viruses, as well as mold, odors and other pathogens common in inside spaces.
For more information, call 440-964-3322, go to www.kent.edu/ashtabula, or visit 3300 Lake Rd W. Ashtabula.
