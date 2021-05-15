HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The first in-person graduation ceremony for Kent State Ashtabula since the pandemic hit required a lot of work, but graduates were able to celebrate their accomplishment on Friday evening at Spire Institute.
“I am so excited,” said Jordan Whitman, of Orwell, who graduated with a two-year degree as a radiology technician. She said it was a roller coaster experience, but enjoyed meeting all the people along the way.
Four students were featured in a video on the Kent State University social media outlets, said Jason Tirotta, manager of communication and marketing for Kent State Ashtabula.
Nick Pizzi, Jennifer Jerman, Brittany Gattarello and Bryan Huston shared their stories of perseverance leading to graduation.
The videos were played before the ceremony in addition to being available on the website.
Pizzi and Jerman detailed the difficult paths they had to follow to graduation and honors nursing students Gattarello and Huston discussed their unique journeys as well, said Kent State Ashtabula Dean Susan Stocker.
Tirotta said the live graduation would likely not have occurred without the assistance of Spire Institute that allowed the ceremony to be held at the indoor track.
“Spire Institute has been so awesome,” he said. A committee of 12 to 15 people at the school worked for several months making the graduation ceremony a reality, he said.
“It is nice to be in-person again. You don’t know what you have until you lose it,” said Stocker. She said the students featured in the videos showed the variety of the student body and their life experiences as individual students.
Stocker said graduation numbers were down slightly due to the pandemic.
“I am hoping they will be back up next fall,” she said.
“My dreams are coming true,” Gattarello, of Ashtabula, said of her two-year nursing degree.
During the ceremony, Stocker gave an immediate shout out to those watching Livestream. She also thanked the Ashtabula County College Committee for their assistance and remembered numerous area leaders that have died since the last live graduation.
“Tonight’s ceremony is special. Let’s take it all in. Let me be the first to congratulate you,” Stocker said to the graduates.
