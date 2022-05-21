SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Kent State University Ashtabula gave scholarships to 11 Lakeside High School seniors.
Alexia Juncker is the recipient of our Dr. Richard Stanley Knowlton and Jane Amsden Knowlton Scholarship for $1,500.
Merit Scholarships awarded by GPA's include:
Madalyn Hogan $3,000; Alexia Juncker $1,500; Emma Noce $500; Emily Paananen $2,500; Diana Rea $1,500; Emily Richards $2,000; Tyler Nicastro $2,000; Mariaisabel Espada $1,000; Hannah Wilfong $3,000 and Stasia Grippe $3,000.
