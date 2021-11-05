ASHTABULA — The month of November provides an opportunity for the community to make much-needed improvements to the Kent State University Ashtabula campus library.
In 2021, Giving Tuesday donations will support Forever Brighter, the university’s $350 million comprehensive fund-raising campaign. As in years past, the Giving Tuesday campaign is a month-long celebration leading up to the official, worldwide day of giving on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“This year, Kent State Ashtabula’s featured fund is the Library Transformation Project, focused on creating a flexible, adaptive and accessible space in our library and Academic Success Center,” Dean Susan Stocker said. “This project is crucial in meeting the needs of our students.”
The campus library was built nearly 50 years ago and was last renovated in the early 2000s. It no longer can accommodate the learning and research needs of students, faculty, staff and visitors, Stocker said.
“Our goal is to transform the library into a modern academic resource center and establish it as the hub, the heart of our campus,” she said. “And to provide a space for students to actively learn and collaborate with each other and our faculty.”
There are several ways Giving Tuesday increases the impact of a donor’s gift:
• For every 20 unique donors who give $25 or more to a Giving Tuesday featured fund from Nov. 1-29, that fund will earn a $500 participation boost.
• The Library Transformation Fund has a matching gift available, so donots can double their gift’s impact throughout the entire month (while matching funds last).
• A crowd-funding feature provides an opportunity for faculty, staff, students, alumni and other supporters to create individual peer-to-peer fundraising pages for the cause of their choice.
Additional incentives to increase the impact of donations will be announced throughout the month, leading up to Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, when the Kent State University Foundation sets aside $100,000 to match donors, dollar-for-dollar, on gifts up to $1,000 made to any foundation fund.
Again this year, members of Kent State’s Board of Trustees, Foundation Board, Campaign Executive Committee, Alumni Board and President’s Cabinet have generously pledged their private support to encourage participation from the entire university community.
“Their gifts, which total nearly $60,000, will be used to fund the creative incentives that make Kent State’s Giving Tuesday campaign so impactful,” Stocker said.
Every donor who gives $100 or more throughout the month of November will receive an exclusive Forever Brighter lapel pin.
“We are grateful for the community’s generosity of our mission,” Stocker said. “In each of the previous three campaigns, we have exceeded our goal to create transformative spaces, like the auditorium, the Main Hall and the Rising Scholars program, which provides opportunities and mentoring for achieving but underprivileged middle school and high school students in our community.”
For more information, go kent.edu and click on the link to Ashtabula Giving Tuesday Library Project.
