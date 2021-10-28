ASHTABULA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded $428,091 to Kent State University to help rural residents in Ashtabula, Geauga and Summit counties tap into modern telecommunications and the Internet for education and health care.
This project will allow students in grades 7-12, as well as adults, to get credit in workforce training programs, and bolster community health outreach capabilities for residents. It also provides experiential learning opportunities for Kent State’s allied health students.
Overall, this project is expected to benefit more than 72,000 people in three northeast Ohio counties.
“We are pleased that Kent State University at Ashtabula is included, along with Kent State Geauga, as recipients of this grant,” said Kent State Ashtabula Dean and Chief Administrative Officer, Susan J. Stocker. “This project has great potential to make a difference in the lives of so many people in Northeast Ohio.”
Kent State University will provide $64,214 in additional funding to bring the total amount for this project to $492,305.
“Ohio communities need access to the technology necessary to provide proper workforce development and health education services,” said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in a prepared statement. “This funding will give Kent State University the tools needed to adapt and ensure that community’s needs are being met.”
These funds are a part of the USDA’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program (DLT). The program helps rural communities use the unique capabilities of telecommunications to connect to each other and to the world. It helps rural residents overcome the effects of remoteness and low population density.
