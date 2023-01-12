ASHTABULA — Students attending Kent State University at Ashtabula will benefit from nearly $1 million in new scholarships awarded to KSU through the Choose Ohio First program, university officials said Wednesday.
The scholarships, awarded to KSU this week, support students studying in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The new Choose Ohio First resources will greatly enhance STEM education at Kent State and its branches, with a focus on health- and medicine-related undergraduate and graduate programs.
The goal is to provide students enrolled in these programs with affordable higher education and career opportunities in Ohio and fill the statewide need for professionals in jobs in healthcare.
Students in five Kent State colleges — the College of Arts and Sciences; the College of Communication and Information; the College of Education, Health and Human Services; the College of Nursing, and the College of Public Health — are eligible for these scholarships.
Kent State is among the 45 Ohio public and independent colleges and universities to be selected as the new Choose Ohio First award recipients in Fiscal Year 2023.
It is estimated that the scholarships will support about 3,400 students pursuing STEM degrees and certificates.
Of the nearly $28 million awarded, Kent State received the highest award to a public university and tied for the highest amount awarded to all Ohio institutions ($960,000).
The Choose Ohio First program began in 2008 to increase the number of Ohio students enrolling in and successfully completing STEM programs at Ohio’s public and independent colleges and universities.
For more information about the Choose Ohio First program at Kent State, visit www.kent.edu/chooseohio1st.
