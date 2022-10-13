ASHTABULA — Kent State University at Ashtabula Associate Professor of History Bradley Keefer, Ph.D., was recently named one of three winners of the university’s most prestigious teaching honor, the Distinguished Teaching Award.
Keefer was surprised Wednesday with an announcement during class and will formally be presented with his award later this month.
The award is sponsored annually by the Kent State Alumni Association and is presented to three full-time faculty members who demonstrate extraordinary teaching in the classroom and the devotion to touching the lives of students.
“I am pleased to receive this prestigious award from the Kent State Alumni Association,” Keefer said. “Thanks to the students who nominated me (multiple times) and the many people who provided words and letters of support.”
Keefer has taught on the Ashtabula campus since 2007. Prior to that, he served as an adjunct faculty member at the Kent, Stark and Tuscarawas campuses.
He’s taught U.S. History Formative and Modern Periods, Sectional Conflict and Civil War, History of Ohio and American History Through Popular Music, among many others.
His areas of expertise include war and memory, preservation, commemoration, the Civil War and Spanish-American War.
“While outstanding teaching requires many skills — knowledge of the subject, mastery of pedagogy, and an effective teaching style — the real key is caring about the students,” he said. “Connecting with learners as people makes teaching a better experience for everyone, regardless of the subject matter or mode of delivery.”
This was the fourth time in the last six years Keefer had been named a finalist for the Distinguished Teaching Award, which also includes a $1,500 cash prize.
He’s also the fourth winner from the KSUA.
The three previous winners of the Distinguished Teaching Award are Associate Professor of Chemistry Ann Abraham, Ph.D. (2013), English Associate Professor Deb Bice, Ph.D. (2010), and Emeritus Associate Professor in Nursing and recently retired Dean and Chief Administrative Officer Susan Stocker, Ph.D. (1999).
Keefer holds a Ph.D., master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in history – all from Kent State.
Outside the classroom, Keefer is an active Civil War and colonial period living historian and has participated with the 8th Ohio Volunteer Infantry as an interpretive NPS volunteer at the Gettysburg National Military Park, Antietam National Battlefield, and Appomattox Court House National Military Park.
He has also served or serves on the provost’s tenure and promotion boards, the Kent State Ashtabula United Way committee, the Kent State May 4th National Historic Landmark Committee and the May 4th 50th Anniversary Commemoration Committee.
