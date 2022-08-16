ASHTABULA — Kent State University is excited to be a part of the Ohio College Comeback Compact, an innovative program to help students who left college with debt but without a degree to continue their education.
Kent State, including Kent State Ashtabula and other regional campuses, is collaborating with seven public colleges and universities in northeast Ohio to reach out to these students and provide a path back to higher education while reducing or eliminating their debt.
Beginning this month, the Ohio College Comeback Compact is contacting about 15,000 students with a new proposition: come back to any public college or university in the region, even if you owe money and your transcript is being held because of it. Eligible students who previously attended one of eight colleges and universities in northeast Ohio, including Kent State, can register for classes at any of these institutions. As students make progress toward a degree or certificate, they can receive up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness.
Until now, many eligible students could not continue their education as their former college or university held their transcript(s) and prevented them from registering anywhere, stranding their credits. The Ohio College Comeback Compact presents an opportunity for these students to free their transcripts, continue pursuing their education and settle their debt.
“Kent State will be nimble as we continue to clear the path to degree completion for all students,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said. “Unlocking stranded credits should become the norm in higher education, as a college degree opens up life-changing opportunities that otherwise may not be accessible. This is an important investment in the futures of our students, their families and their communities.”
This program is open to eligible students who previously attended any of the participating institutions, have been out of college at least a year, maintained a 2.0 cumulative GPA before they left and owe the institution $5,000 or less.
The eight participating institutions are Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College, Kent State University (including Kent State Ashtabula), Lakeland Community College, Lorain County Community College, Stark State College, the University of Akron and Youngstown State University.
Qualifying students can register for classes at any of these institutions.
“Kent State is proud to partner with colleges and universities across Northeast Ohio to reengage with students who have started college but have been unable to complete their degree,” said Sean Broghammer, Ph.D., Kent State’s vice president for enrollment management. “It is important to provide opportunities for students to continue their education. The Ohio College Comeback Compact formalizes an option for students to start fresh and reenroll this fall.”
The Ohio College Comeback Compact is the first effort of its kind and is supported by nonprofits Ithaka S+R and College Now Greater Cleveland, as well as the Ohio Department of Higher Education. This work is made possible through the generous financial support from Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce Foundation, and with technical assistance from Learn to Earn Dayton.
Students can learn more about the program and check their eligibility by visiting the Ohio College Comeback Compact website at ohiocollegecomeback.org.
For more information about Kent State, including information on available degrees, visit www.kent.edu/comeback.
