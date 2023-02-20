ASHTABULA — Kids for Positive Change hosted fun-filled Family Nights throughout February for Ashtabula Area City Schools students and their families.
Educational program topics included climate change, biodiversity, sustainable products, and vegan food.
Primary and intermediate school families played bird bingo, snacked on vegan popcorn, and won eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes, storybooks, and notebooks.
Lakeside Junior High families and staff enjoyed eating vegan “chicken” nuggets, donated by the popular Vegan Fried Chicken (VFC) company. They received sustainable bamboo toothbrushes and pens made from wheat straw.
“I’m thrilled to see students and their families learning how to make sustainable choices to help animals, people, and the planet, together,” said Camille Licate, founder of Kids for Positive Change. “The vegan food was a hit and families were excited to receive bamboo toothbrushes and biodegradable pens.”
The final Family Night will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lakeside High School. All Ashtabula Area City Schools families are encouraged to attend.
