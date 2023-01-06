JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski was sworn into office for his new term on Wednesday afternoon.
Judge David Schroeder, who swore Kozlowski in, shared a story of the first time he met Kozlowski.
At the time, Schroeder was the Conneaut Law Director and Kozlowski was a State Representative.
“Casey has always had the interests of this community in mind,” Schroeder said. “We are fortunate to have him as a public servant.”
Kozlowski defeated former Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson in November in order to secure a new term as county commissioner.
After swearing the oath, Kozlowski spoke to attendees at the event.
“I’d like to thank all of you for taking the time to be here today,” Kozlowski said. “It certainly is a privilege and honor having been re-elected to serve a third term as your Ashtabula County Commissioner.”
He has also served as a State Representative and school board member.
“There’s really been a big difference between each of those roles, and I have to say, this has been one of the positions I’ve enjoyed the most,” Kozlowski said.
Serving as a commissioner, he has been able to see the impact of his decisions directly, he said.
Kozlowski praised fellow commissioners Kathryn Whittington and J.P. Ducro.
He said various events around the county allow him to meet and speak with county residents.
Kozlowski also thanked county staff for all their work.
