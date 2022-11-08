JEFFERSON — Republican incumbent Casey Kozlowski retained his seat Tuesday on the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners.
Kozlowski beat former sheriff Billy Johnson by 11,108 votes, according to the unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
Kozlowski garnered 20,378 votes, compared to Johnson’s 9,270 votes, according to the unofficial election results.
“I’m very appreciative of the strong support that I received tonight,” Kozlowski said. “I’ve worked hard over the last eight years and look forward to continuing the work of moving our county forward.”
Johnson, a lifelong Ashtabula resident, ran as an Independent candidate for the seat currently held by Kozlowski.
“I am running because I believe there is a need for an independent voice concerning the major issues currently facing the citizens of Ashtabula County,” he said during a Star Beacon interview last month.
Kozlowski said he ran for re-election because he believes while the board has made great progress, there’s still more to do.
A lifelong resident of Ashtabula County, Kozlowski has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2014 and was also re-elected in 2018.
He’s proud of his accomplishments, which include restoring the county-wide recycling program, bringing back the tire and household waste collection events and moving the county into the 21st century with a new state-of-the-art 911 dispatch center.
Kozlowski grew up in Pierpont and attended Pymatuning Valley schools. His educational background includes a bachelor of science degree in applied management at Ohio University.
He has served as State Representative for the 99th Ohio House District, and was an elected member of the Pymatuning Valley Board of Education.
“I feel those positions helped me prepare for the position I’m in today,” he said. “In addition, I come from a family that owned small businesses and I always recognized that by working hard you can accomplish much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.