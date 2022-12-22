Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski has been elected as the secretary of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, according to a press release from the commissioners.
Kozlowski will serve as secretary and a member of the CCAO executive committee starting at the beginning of 2023.
“I’m certainly honored to have been elected by my fellow colleagues to serve as Secretary of the County Commissioners Association for 2023.” Kozlowski said in the press release. “A great deal of what happens in Columbus impacts us at the local level and it is imperative that we have a voice in leadership advocating for the issues that are important to counties, especially that of Ashtabula County. I’m appreciative of the support I have received and look forward to continuing my work with the association and for counties in this new leadership post.”
This year will be Kozlowski’s eighth on the CCAO Board of Directors.
In a phone call Wednesday, Kozlowski said the position puts him on the leadership team of CCAO.
“This role will mean taking part in conversations that help set the stage for where the association hopes to take its organization, but also our policy initiatives at the state level,” he said.
It will also mean that Kozlowski will be more involved with the day-to-day operations of CCAO, he said.
The position is a one-year term, but in the past elected officers have moved through the elected roles, Kozlowski said. “We’ll see where this position takes me.”
The CCAO performs legislative advocacy, and provides a variety of services to counties throughout Ohio, according to its website.
Kozlowski was first elected to the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners in 2014, and was re-elected in November, defeating for Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson to retain his seat.
Kozlowski also previously served in the Ohio House of Representatives, from the 99th district, and was a member of the Pymatuning Valley Board of Education.
