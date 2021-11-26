Kozlowski announces plans to seek third commissioner term

JEFFERSON — Commissioner Casey Kozlowski announced on Wednesday that he will seek a third term on the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners in 2022.
In a press release, Kozlowski, a Republican, touted his accomplishments in his first two terms, including a new county 911 dispatching center, refinancing debt, improving the county’s bond rating and the creation of a new space for the county Emergency Management Agency.
“In my third term, I am focused on bringing several economic development projects that we are currently working on over the finish line that will lead to big things for Ashtabula County, expanding public infrastructure such as broadband into underserved areas of our county, maintaining a fiscally conservative approach to the county’s finances, enhancing workforce training programs that will help meet the needs of jobs that will exist tomorrow and to help improve the quality of life for the residents of Ashtabula County.” Kozlowski said in the release.
Kozlowski was first elected county commissioner in 2014, defeating Stephen McClure and Willis Clay for the seat. He was re-elected in 2018, defeating challenger Mike Hamper, 19,803 votes to Hamper’s 12,491, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections records.
Commissioners J.P. Ducro and Kathryn Whittington, both Republicans, were re-elected to second terms in 2020.
Partisan candidates have until Feb. 2 to declare their candidacy for races in the May 3 primary.
One of three commissioner seats is up for re-election in 2022. Next year will also see elections for U.S. Senator, various state offices including governor and U.S. and Ohio House of Representatives races.
