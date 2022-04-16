ASHTABULA — With Tax Day right around the corner, many people are reaching into their pockets to pay-off Uncle Sam.
To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated filing income tax forms, Kona Ice of Ashtabula County will participate in the seventh annual National Chill Out Day.
The island-inspired truck will park at Fat Sally’s Warehouse, 1569 Laird Drive, and hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice from 2-4 p.m. Monday
“The refreshing treat will ensure there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season,” said Diana Acierno, who co-owns Kona Ice of Ashtabula County with her sister, Karen Tannish. “It’s a way of helping to make tax day a little brighter. We hope to put a smile on people’s faces.”
The sisters have owned a Kona Ice unit since 2019.
“Our business model is to be able to give back to the community,” Acierno said. “We also do fundraising for non-profits where we give back 20 percent of our sales.”
Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice says it has given back more than $60 million to communities it serves.
Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence, Kentucky.
Since inception, Kona Ice has given more than $100 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations and teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.