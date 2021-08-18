JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County has 18 new nurses after the Aug. 10 graduation ceremony for the Knoedler School of Practical Nurse Education at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus.
Graduates received their diploma from A-Tech’s Board of Education members and nursing class pin from their friends or family. Honor graduate, Kodi Carl, spoke on behalf of the class. The honor graduate is the student who maintained the highest grades overall based on percentile.
The Class of 2021 includes: Sarah Altonen, Kaitlynn Brown, James Buie, Gabriella Campbell, Kodi Carl, Cassandra Carr, Kaylynn Davis, Tiffany Dillon, Hannah Farr, Amber Kelsey, Jessica Kosik, Mariah Marshall-Pierson, Megan McCluskey, Marissa Mosier, Madalyn Peggs, Maycee Powers, Christina Rivera and Morgan Speakman.
Stephanie Miller, Knoedler School of Practical Nurse Education director, congratulated the class.
“This is an impressive achievement,” she said. “Attending class and clinical experiences during a pandemic has shown your perseverance and true determination to become a nurse.”
Knoedler School of Practical Nurse Education is an 11-month program which prepares graduates for work in a variety of health care settings. The program is ranked No. 10 in Ohio by practical nursing.org. Following successful completion of the state board examination, the newly licensed practice nurse can seek employment in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, home health or private duty settings. Practical nurses continue to be in great demand. Learn more at www.atech.edu.
