JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus School Board has a new president after its organizational meeting Thursday.
President Barb Klingensmith was sworn in by Treasurer Lindsey Elly.
Klingensmith represents the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center (ESC). She has been a member of the A-Tech Board since 2004. This also marks the start of a new three-year term for Klingensmith.
Other members sworn in for a new three-year term included Dr. Harlan Waid, Jr., and Michael Kennedy.
Waid, who has been on the A-Tech Board since 2006, represents the ESC. Waid was also named the Legislative Liaison for the board.
Kennedy, who represents Conneaut Area City Schools, has been a member of the board since 2007.
The board also named Debra Barrickman to serve as vice president. Barrickman represents Ashtabula Area City Schools.
William Niemi, also representing Ashtabula Area City Schools, will serve as the Student Achievement Liaison.
Other board members continuing their terms include Sally Fisher (Geneva Area City Schools), and Gus Saikaly (Ashtabula County Educational Service Center).
Superintendent Scott Wludyga reported on the success of recent adult programs at A-Tech. The pass rate in both the volunteer firefighter and cosmetology programs was 100 percent.
A new adult cosmetology class starts on Jan. 23, and a new phlebotomy class starts Jan. 30.
A State Tested Nursing Assistant class is under way, and 14 students have completed the 30-hour welding course.
“We’re seeing more adults take advantage of learning new skills and expanding their opportunities to earn more,” Wludyga said.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
A-Tech high school applications are being accepted. Several programs are already projected to have waiting lists.
Students interested in gaining a competitive advantage in any of the 19 programs on campus can apply online at www.atech.edu. They may schedule a visit by calling 440-576-6015, extension 1115.
