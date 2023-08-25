ASHTABULA — "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire ..."
Many people have heard the holiday song, but how many have actually eaten chestnuts from an open fire?
Once again this holiday season, Kiwanis chestnuts will be on sale on Bridge Street — rain or shine.
The Kiwanis will set up on every Saturday in November and December, as well as the day after Thanksgiving and from noon to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.
The cost of a bag of about 10 roasted chestnuts will be $5 with 100 percent of the profits given back to the children of Ashtabula through book giveaways and scholarships.
The Kiwanis chestnuts are organic, Ohio-grown and sweeter than those typically found in grocery stores, said Kevin Grippi, a Kiwanis member.
Kiwanis roast the chestnuts over an open fire and then top them with butter and salt for a yummy treat that taste like a cross between a sweet potato and a pecan, he said.
Hiawatha Church of God in Christ and Peoples Missionary Baptist Church choirs will perform during the chestnut roasts throughout the season.
Chestnuts are expensive and in order to offer this treat to the public at a reasonable price, sponsors are necessary. Contact Grippi at 440-812-4032 to learn more about sponsoring this popular holiday event.
