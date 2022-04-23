ASHTABULA — The Kiwanis Club will celebrate Earth Day on April 30 with a Griswold Road and Ohio Avenue Extension clean-up day.
The effort will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, ending with a free lunch for volunteers, sponsored by the Ashtabula Kiwanis Club in cooperation with the City of Ashtabula, St. John School Key Club, Ashtabula Lakeside Key Club, Ashtabula Action Club, Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing, A-Tech, Ashtabula Lions Club and Grand River Academy.
The public is invited to join in these efforts.
“An impressive group of partners have been assembled to support and participate in this event,” said Kiwanis Club member Kevin Grippi. “Kiwanis is hopeful community volunteers will turn out in force and participate in this noble effort. Our intent is to mobilize enough bodies to remove the majority of the roadside trash in a period of three hours.”
Volunteers will be provided gloves and bags, as well as drinking water and a hotdog lunch at noon. Volunteers may park at MFG’s employee parking lot or the Griswold Road shipping area.
The clean-up effort will begin on Griswold Road and then move to Ohio Avenue Extension, Grippi said.
“There’s no large, heavy objects like mattresses or sofas; mostly fast-food wrappers, cups and garbage,” Grippi said. “I encourage the community to come out and make a difference on this Earth Day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.