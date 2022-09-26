KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — Voters will decide whether or not to approve the increase of the township’s cemetery levy at the polls in November.
Mike Cliff, chair of the Kingsville Township Trustees, said the levy is currently half a mill, and generates about $15,000 per year to pay for the township’s two cemeteries.
“It’s just not enough,” Cliff said. “We run it so close that we’re going to be upside-down and in the red coming up this next year.”
With the cost of fuel, equipment and labor going up, there is no way the township could stay in the black, Cliff said.
Going from half a mill to the mill would give the township about $30,000 per year to maintain the cemeteries. The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 per year.
If voters were to reject the levy, the township would have two more opportunities to put it before voters before it expires, Cliff said.
“There’s stuff that we have been neglecting because we just haven’t had the money,” Cliff said. “So we might have a little bit of extra money be able to maintain the driveways better with stone, and those types of things.”
The township hires temporary help to maintain the cemeteries in the summer, Cliff said.
“Once they go back to school, the road department will take care of that until the end of the season,” he said.
The time and expenses for the cemetery work have to be paid from the cemetery fund, and cannot be taken from the road department’s fund, Cliff said.
“Ultimately, it’s [the voters’] choice,” Cliff said. “I don’t even know the last time it was increased, but obviously, we do our due diligence to make sure that we’re running as lean as possible.
“We definitely don’t want to have to increase the burden onto Kingsville residents, but we won’t even be able to just mow the grass next year unless we get an increase on the millage,” he said.
