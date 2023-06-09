KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — The township trustees spoke with residents on Wednesday night regarding the potential formation of a fire district including Kingsville, Monroe and Sheffield townships.
Kingsville Township Trustee Mike Cliff said the trustees wanted to receive feedback from residents before jumping into anything.
Currently, Kingsville Township has a paid part-time fire department that is staffed 16 hours a day, with a full-time fire chief, Cliff said.
Monroe and Sheffield townships have formed a quasi-functional district, he said.
“Basically, Monroe and Sheffield, right now, they’re sharing services and they’re sharing resources and personnel,” Cliff said.
The two combined departments are also staffed 16 hours a day, staggered from when the Kingsville Fire Department is staffed.
The departments currently have an automatic mutual aid agreement, Cliff said.
“So right now, Monroe, Sheffield and Kingsville are all working together, and we are somewhat sharing personnel to be able to cover Kingsville, Sheffield and Monroe 24 hours a day,” he said.
The townships have been working out the details of a joint resolution, which, if approved, would create the district and the board that will oversee it, Cliff said.
“If we can form the district by August, that would give us time to put a levy on the ballot for November for the fire district,” Cliff said. “Right now, the talks are currently Kingsville Township is operating off of 4.5 mills, Sheffield is operating off of 4.5 mills as well, Monroe is only operating off of four.
“So it sounds like the money that would be generated between all three communities, that if we go in at 4.5 to five mills, will be enough to sustain 24 hours a day, seven days a week coverage, with some overlapping coverage of, during peak hours, of actually having four people on instead of two.”
The individual township departments’ levies would be dissolved if the district levy is approved by voters, Cliff said.
The board of the district would be comprised of seven people, an elected official and a resident from each community, and a seventh person appointed by the other six members of the board, he said.
The district would lease all of the department’s equipment for three years, then it would be transferred to the district, trustee Jim Branch said.
“It gives you a little bit of leeway within those three years, if you find it’s not working out or something like that, the assets are still owned by your station,” he said.
Cliff said there will be a lot of education that will need to be done between now and election day to let voters know about the levy.
Branch said the trustees will also have to have the renewal of one of the township fire levies on the November ballot, in case the district levy is rejected.
If the district levy is approved, the levies for the various township fire departments will cease to exist, Trustee Karl Brunell said.
If the district levy is approved, the participating townships will provide the district with their levy funds until the district levy funds begin to flow, Cliff said.
The chiefs of all three fire departments in the townships have done a lot to make the plan possible, Cliff said.
“These guys really lowered their curtains, showed some vulnerability, and checked their pride at the door and realized that, for the area itself, it makes sense to do this district,” he said.
None of the firefighters employed by the three townships will lose their jobs if the district is created, Cliff said.
The logistical questions of where ambulances will be based will be decided by the district’s board, once it is formed, he said.
“We didn’t want to derail anything prematurely because of turf wars or logistical issues that can be worked out when a board is formed,” he said.
The Kingsville Township Trustees plan to vote on the resolution at their next meeting.
