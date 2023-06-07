KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — A public meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight, June 7, at the Simak Welcome Center to gather community feedback about the potential creation of a fire and EMS district including Kingsville, Sheffield and Monroe Townships, according to a press release from the township.
The trustees are also looking for candidates to serve on the board of the district, if it is established, according to the release.
If the three townships band together, it would improve response times and provide more efficient service to residents, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the release. The move would also improve cost efficiency and allow for better training and equipment.
If the district is formed, the fire levies for the three townships will be discontinued, and a new district levy will be sought, according to the release.
