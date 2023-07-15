MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA, — Mike Cliff was sworn in as the Millcreek Township Fire Chief earlier this week.
Cliff, who also serves as a Kingsville Township trustee, said he applied for the position months ago, and the interview process for was exhaustive.
A short stint in a different job made Cliff realize his passion was in the fire service, he said.
“I really put my head down and started taking a lot of additional leadership classes that are fire-specific, to kind of get me to this next level, to become a candidate for fire chief,” he said.
Cliff started in the new position earlier this week.
Cliff said his firefighter and EMT certifications transferred easily to Pennsylvania. He said he would like to also get his paramedic certification transferred as well, but it is not urgent, because another entity provides EMS services to the township.
“Our goal right now is to hire firefighters,” Cliff said. “I think we’re going to hire, initially, somewhere around nine and 10 full-time firefighters.”
He said he met recently with the township treasurer to nail down the budget.
“We’re going to have a combination of full-time firefighters, part-time, and then also, volunteer and potentially paid on-call, as well.”
Cliff is the first fire chief for Millcreek Township.
“Right now, there’s four private, volunteer fire departments that are handling fire response within Millcreek Township,” he said. “Of those four private departments, there’s a total of six stations within Millcreek.”
One of those stations has been staffed part-time since 2015, Cliff said.
“The creation of the Millcreek Township Fire Department is essentially the start of a merger,” he said. “We’re going to bring all four private fire departments together under one, as a consolidated, unified department, once it’s all said and done.”
Cliff said Pennsylvania fire departments are struggling with the same staffing issues Ohio fire departments face.
“They’re struggling to be able to handle emergencies because they don’t have the staffing for it,” he said. “So that’s what’s really pushing this consolidation, and the unification of all four departments together to one starts with the township fire department.”
Cliff said he started as a firefighter volunteering for the North Kingsville Fire Department, then volunteered for the Kingsville Township Fire Department, then worked for the Saybrook Township Fire Department for the last 15 years, first as a part-time firefighter then full-time for the last 13 years.
Leaving was a tough decision, he said. “That’s where my career in the fire service started.”
Cliff said he has been welcomed with open arms in Millcreek Township.
In a written statement, he said his primary focus will be ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and businesses within Millcreek Township, and he is committed to building strong relationships with community members.
