KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — Township officials are seeking replacement of two road levies in the November election.
The two levies on the ballot, one 4-mill levy and one 1.5-mill levy, are replacements, meaning they would bring the amount of money collected by the levy up to the full millage.
The 4-mill levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $140 per year, and the 1.5-mill levy would cost that same homeowner $52.50 per year.
The levy funds are used to pay the salaries of the township’s two full-time road department employees and one seasonal worker, Kingsville Township Trustee Jim Branch said in an email.
“They work hard to maintain our roads by performing snowplowing, roadside mowing, ditching, culvert installations and other road maintenance related tasks,” Branch said.
The funds from the levies also pay for contract work for paving, chip sealing and under drain installations on township roads, Branch said.
“Our goal is to have all our roads paved and keep them well maintained on a regular paving schedule,” Branch said. “After this construction season we will have close to 90 percent of our roads paved.”
It has been more than 10 years since the 4-mill levy was replaced, and 15 since the 1.5-mill levy was replaced, Branch said.
“Replacing them rather than renewing them will generate around $20,000 more annually to put toward road maintenance,” he said. “Given the increased cost of paving and personnel over this same time period, this update is sorely needed.”
The levies make up the majority of Kingsville Township’s road budget, and without them, the township would not be able to maintain its staff, keep roads plowed in winter or maintain the roads.
Branch said the township’s road department millage is in line with surrounding townships.
“We are very grateful to our township residents who have repeatedly supported our tax levies in the past and we are dedicated to using the money wisely to provide smooth and safe roads,” Branch said.
