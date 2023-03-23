KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — A program is underway to line Route 193 in the township with banners honoring residents who have served in the military.
Kingsville Township Fiscal Officer Sharon Huey said two of the banners have been purchased already.
Similar banners can be found in Willoughby, Huey said.
Gail Urch, one of the organizers of the program, said the banners will be hung on telephone poles along Route 193, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“My husband started that last year, and our son was one of the (first), and actually is the only one right now up, but we’re hoping more people in the community will add to it,” she said.
Urch said she and her husband noticed similar banners while on vacation, and wanted to bring the program to Kingsville Township.
“It was a real nice gesture, we felt, to honor our service-people,” she said.
Family members who wish to honor service members can contact any of the Kingsville Township trustees or Huey, Urch said.
The hope for the program is to eventually have banners celebrating service members lining Route 193 in the township.
“We just would really like to see a lot more people support their hometown heroes,” Urch said.
