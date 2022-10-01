KINGSVILLE — Kingsville Elementary School’s playground boasts new equipment for students to enjoy, thanks to the Kingsville Parent-Teacher Association.
The PTA spent $29,700, for a mountain climber, single-row pebble bridge and a GeoDome. That price includes installation, said Alexandra Fultz, PTA president.
“We have been saving up the restitution payments from the former Kingsville PTO president to use for a project like this,” she said.
In 2020, Amber Burns’ second-grade class designed the project, along with the PTA. The PTA gave them a budget of $7,000 and they worked in groups, researching playground equipment.
“They put together really amazing slideshow presentations and presented them to the PTA,” Fultz said. “The PTA was able to choose three pieces of equipment within the budget. COVID set us back quite a bit, but the pieces have finally been set, and all but one piece is in use today.”
The GeoDome can be found in place of the former tire mound.
“We still need to place pea gravel and rubber mulch around this piece, and then the students will be able to use it,” Fultz said. “Simak Trucking has donated 10 tons of pea gravel. They are absolutely amazing and help to support our mission every opportunity they have. We are very grateful.”
Buckeye Local School District is in the process of getting quotes for rubber mulch.
Superintendent Patrick Colucci said the Kingsville PTA worked extremely hard to raise money for this project.
“We are so grateful for their support in working with the schools and community to provide our students with new and safe playground equipment,” he said. “The Buckeye Board of Education and staff cannot thank them enough for always making our students the priority. Supporting our students is not the main thing, it’s the only thing.”
