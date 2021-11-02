GENEVA — Three candidates bested a field of seven to earn at-large Geneva City Council seats on Tuesday.
James Baehr, John Barbo and Bill Baker earned the most votes after a campaign that included a variety of issues including business development and youth recreation.
Baehr, Baker and Barbo defeated Jennifer Capo, Marsha Lamb, James Miller and Dana Schenk for the seats. Schenk was the only incumbent seeking a seat.
Candidates from a wide range of backgrounds including law enforcement, real estate, school finance and education put their hats in the ring to have a say in how the city is run.
Baehr and Baker hugged when the numbers were announced at the Republican election night headquarters at the GOTL Brewing Company in Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Baehr led all candidates with 547 votes, Barbo had 450 votes and Baker had 430, according to unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
"I just want to thank people for their support. I am nervous, but I will do the best I can for the voters," he said.
Baehr had a long career in law enforcement and the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office and is presently a bailiff at Western County Court in Geneva.
Baehr also said he wanted to thank his supporters and family for their help in supporting his candidacy.
Barbo, a teacher in the Geneva Area City School system, won a seat running for the first time for elected office for the first time.
"I am just thankful that I am going to have the opportunity to represent the citizens of Geneva," he said.
"I look forward to doing the best I can do for the city. ...I am thankful for everyone who supported me," Barbo said.
Baker, a project manager in private business, earned the third spot and said he looks forward to working with the city and hopes to even reach out to those who ran against him to see if there are any ideas they may have that he can support.
"I am happy to win," Baker said. He added that he was glad so many people ran.
The newcomers will join Jeffrey Griffiths, Mario Butera, Robert Rosebrugh and Philip Cordova on council.
