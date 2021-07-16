ASHTABULA — It is never too early to teach children about job opportunities.
After School Discovery provided an opportunity for children entering kindergarten to fourth grade to learn about different jobs through the “Careers on Wheels” program.
Vehicles used for a variety of professions were placed around the bus loop at the Ashtabula Area City Schools Wade Avenue Elementary School complex.
The children were able to ask questions about the different jobs and even got to hold some of the equipment.
Several children were able to get a hands-on lesson while learning how to operate a piece of machinery. The students learned how to operate a truck bed that moves lawn care equipment into yards.
Alex Ennis, owner of All Seasons Lawn Car, said he came to explain how people can get into the field and what kind of education is needed. He told the children a college degree is not necessary, but taking college courses or earning a business degree could be helpful.
Ennis also showed the students how safety equipment on the lawn mowers works.
“It keeps the from grass coming up and hitting a car window or a house,” he said.
Emily Janek, an Ashtabula Area City Schools bus driver, explained her job to the students as well.
“I was a kid who rode the school bus and I didn’t know how anything worked,” she said.
Janek said the first step to being a bus driver is getting a special driver’s license that proves you know all aspects of the vehicle and how to drive a school bus.
After School Discovery Executive Director Linda Coblitz said the students discussed questions to ask the career visitors prior to their arrival.
“It’s wonderful. The kids are asking great questions,” she said.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Lt. Geoff Cannon of the Ashtabula Fire Department.
He said the children asked questions regarding how they could become a firefighter and also wondered how heavy equipment is used in a fire or crash site.
The children learned about other occupations, including a limousine driver, police officer, carpet cleaner, food truck operator and dog warden.
“It was fun and cool,” said Siarra Childs, who is entering fourth grade.
She said she learned about cages that can be used to trap wild animals and how firefighting tools are used.
“What I want is to be a firefighter,” Childs said.
Zach Taylor and Darious Williams, owners of the Sloppy Toppy food truck, provided french fries for the children and the Kona Ice truck also provided snacks for the children.
“All the kids loved it. They had some great questions,” Taylor said.
