ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP— After 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, kids, parents and staff of the Ashtabula Kids Only Learning Center got a taste of Hawaii with a good old fashioned Luau on Friday afternoon.
“We are trying to send the kids off to school on a happy note,” said Shawna Whittaker, an assistant teacher at the center. She said it was a good way to let the kids have some fun and bring the community back to the facility.
The Luau was outside and included a variety of games and obstacle courses.
Jeremy Hipps, an administrative assistant at the center, said there were about 100 students participating in the Friday event. He said the school-age children had been decorating for the event for the past week.
“We were listening to Hawaiian music,” Whittaker said of the preparation for the big event. She said a lot of children dressed in Hawaiian garb.
Ashtabula County WIC, Miofiit and Ashtabula County Children Services participated in the event, Whittaker said. She said there were also students from Edgewood High School assisting.
Shirley Greenlief, of Ashtabula County WIC, said her organization provided coloring books and assisted in one of the games.
