ASHTABULA — A Walnut Beach Cleanup, hosted by Kids for a Positive Change, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Organizer Camille Licate said it is important to keep local beaches clean from trash and debris because trash threatens local wildlife and the health of Lake Erie.
“Trash — especially plastic bottles, bags and straws, balloons, cigar tips and cigarette butts — can make its way from Lake Erie to the Atlantic Ocean, where endangered sea turtles, dolphins, whales, shorebirds, seals and sharks can ingest it,” she said. “This spells trouble for not only wildlife, but our environment and the health of our world’s oceans.”
City Manager Jim Timonere said it’s a great event.
“It is wonderful to see the kids and adults in the community come together for this common cause to beautify the beach and help keep the garbage people ignorantly throw around from entering our lake and ruining the beach experience for others,” he said. “We truly appreciate the community’s support and hope to see many people out again this year for the cleanup.”
Supplies will be provided; bring a bucket and gloves, if you have them, Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills said.
Participants should sign in at the concession stand at Walnut Beach. Sunscreen and water in a reusable bottle is recommended.
Two years ago, Kids for Positive Change garnered support for their “The Last Plastic Straw Ashtabula” campaign from Ashtabula City Council.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students from Erie and Superior intermediate schools, partnered with LEADERship Ashtabula County to launch the campaign with 10 local restaurants.
“The problem is that plastic straws are not recyclable,” said Licate, founder of Kids for Positive Change. “The campaign to raise awareness about plastic straw pollution and introduce community members to earth-friendly, reusable straws was a success.”
In the past, Kids for Positive Change picked up nearly 500 plastic straws during the Walnut Beach Cleanup, and built an earth bench out of recyclable materials at the elementary campus.
