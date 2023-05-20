ASHTABULA — The Kids for Positive Change television series, Season 2, is airing at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays on WQLN PBS.
Fans of the show can live Stream episodes by visiting www.WQLN.org and clicking the “LIVE TV” button on the upper right hand side of the screen.
Kids for Positive Change follows Bree, the rescue rooster, his human, Camille, and the Kids for Positive Change Team, as they empower students to take positive action for animals, people, and the planet by raising awareness about solutions to environmental problems through advocacy and action.
“Season two focuses on climate change and takes viewers across the globe, through different climates, to learn about different people, plants and animals and how they are impacted,” said Camille Licate, founder of Kids for Positive Change. “Contributors like deforestation, plastic pollution, fossil fuels, fast fashion, food waste, pesticides, and industrial agriculture — all of which are connected to climate change.”
The KPC team is comprised of students from Ashtabula Area City Schools and St. John School.
“Students teaching students is a highly successful teaching model,” Licate said.
Most importantly, the series teaches viewers how they can take positive action to curb climate change and be the change, she said.
Ashtabula natives, community members and Ashtabula-based foundations were instrumental in the making of the Season 2.
{span}“The Kids for Positive Change series is a true testament of a community of people coming together to create impactful change,” she said. “Special thanks to all involved, especially the KPC Team of kids and their parents for making the dream of filming the Kids for Positive Change series at WQLN PBS a reality.”{/span}
